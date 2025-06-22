Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.0% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.3% during the first quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

