VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 300,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,859,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1,247.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 143,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLR opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.66. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

