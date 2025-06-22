NetMind Token (NMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.07 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $27.07 million and $1.99 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 144,080,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,444,572 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 144,080,375.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 0.559348 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $2,248,232.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

