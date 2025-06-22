Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

