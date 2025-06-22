Solayer SOL (SSOL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $106.72 Thousand

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for about $142.66 or 0.00140002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $95.45 million and approximately $106.72 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 488,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 487,371.53766466. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 147.86813791 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $101,514.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

