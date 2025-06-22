Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.