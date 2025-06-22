Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15,538.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

