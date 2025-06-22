iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Reduced by Avantra Family Wealth Inc.

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,483,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
