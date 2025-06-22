Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires 195,467 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,467 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.6% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $208,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 85,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.