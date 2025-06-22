Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 66,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First American Bank boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 60,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

