Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

