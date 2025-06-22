Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,501 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 2.1% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,071,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.