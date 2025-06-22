Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

CGUS stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

