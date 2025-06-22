Advisor Resource Council Invests $847,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

