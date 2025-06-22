Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IGF stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.