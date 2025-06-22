Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after buying an additional 359,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,067,000 after buying an additional 304,997 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after buying an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after buying an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after buying an additional 580,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

