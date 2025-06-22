Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 995 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $105.01 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.