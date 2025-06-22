Advisor Resource Council Takes $924,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VCR stock opened at $351.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $284.84 and a 12-month high of $402.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

