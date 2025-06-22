19,479 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.91.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

