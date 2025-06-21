Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $190.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $162.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $163.19. Nice has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Nice by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $4,963,000. Haven Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $5,577,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

