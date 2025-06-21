Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

RUN stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $210,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,305.10. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 760,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,547 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 718,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

