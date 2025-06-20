iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IEMG opened at $57.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

