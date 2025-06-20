Carr Financial Group Corp Trims Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 41.7% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7%

Danaher stock opened at $194.36 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.00.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

