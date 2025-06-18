Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

