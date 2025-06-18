Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.92.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

