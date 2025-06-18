GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises about 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 700,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,326.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82,132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.7114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

