ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.28 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.49 ($0.18). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.18), with a volume of 619,766 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

