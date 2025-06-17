Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $705,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,273.12. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,690 shares of company stock worth $9,360,205 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

