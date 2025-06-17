Insider Buying: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Director Purchases 10,084 Shares of Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel R. Henry acquired 10,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,016.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,884 shares in the company, valued at $644,224.64. This represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paysign Stock Up 5.6%

PAYS opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Paysign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Paysign by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paysign by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on Paysign in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Featured Stories

