Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Welltower by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2%

WELL stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

