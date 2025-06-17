CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.27 and traded as high as C$16.17. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.97, with a volume of 111,698 shares changing hands.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

