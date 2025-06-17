STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.49 ($2.52) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.37). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.37), with a volume of 22,737 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £81.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00.

In other news, insider Rufus Radcliffe bought 48,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £78,779.53 ($106,906.68). Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

