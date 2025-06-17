TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.15. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

TOR Minerals International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. TOR Minerals International had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

