ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Short Interest Down 34.6% in May

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DXD opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 365.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

