Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.69 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 10.98 ($0.15). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.98 ($0.15), with a volume of 3,631 shares traded.

Beowulf Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

