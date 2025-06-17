Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.04. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Up 1,804.8%

The stock has a market cap of $342,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

