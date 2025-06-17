Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Remark Stock Down 5.6%
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.