Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Remark Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

