Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.81 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 16.49 ($0.22). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 16.73 ($0.23), with a volume of 66,927 shares traded.

Jarvis Securities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 78.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.81.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

Featured Stories

