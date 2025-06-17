Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Declines By 34.6%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 42,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.8535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.76. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.