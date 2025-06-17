The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 335.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
BKGFF stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $66.74.
About The Berkeley Group
