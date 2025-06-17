AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXAHY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

AXA stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. AXA has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $2.0192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

