TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $1,505.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,505.23.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,801,615.80. The trade was a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,413 shares of company stock worth $198,508,074 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,425.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,402.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,345.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

