Steve Elms Sells 137,931 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $2,871,723.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,884.78. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, June 12th, Steve Elms sold 92,941 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $2,015,890.29.

On Monday, June 16th, Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

