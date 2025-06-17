Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 104 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $15,307,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on BlackRock
BlackRock Stock Performance
NYSE:BLK opened at $981.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $766.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.08.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.