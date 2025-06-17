Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.64. 797,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,324,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $1,167,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,642.99. The trade was a 37.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 145,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $910,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,493.75. The trade was a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,319 shares of company stock worth $2,840,670. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

