Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.37 and last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 1513577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,629,000 after acquiring an additional 424,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after buying an additional 1,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 762,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

