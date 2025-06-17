JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.39. 2,781,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 20,938,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,457,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 685,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,964,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 238,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,203,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 1,968,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

