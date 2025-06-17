Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

CGCB stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.