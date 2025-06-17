Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $14.86. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 185,080 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kingstone Companies

In related news, Director Thomas Newgarden bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $209,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,260.55. This represents a 31.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

See Also

