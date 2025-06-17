Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $52.56 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,606 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $52,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

